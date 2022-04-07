Dubai: Dubai-based wasl properties announced the launch of its latest master development ‘wasl village’ in Al Qusais on Thursday.
With easy access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, the project consists of 62 buildings comprising 6,200 housing units, ranging from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The project includes a community centre hosting a number of retail units, F&B outlets, a supermarket, a clinic, a gym, and a swimming pool. The gated community also features a 1,700m-jogging track around the project, as well as tennis, football, cricket and basketball courts, a BBQ area, lush green landscaping, parks, a mosque, and an outdoor play area for kids as well as fitness equipments for adults.
The project will be delivered across several phases, and rents start from Dh20,000 for studios and Dh30,000 for one-bedroom apartments. Two- and three-bedroom units start from Dh39,000 and Dh52,000, respectively.