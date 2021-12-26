Dubai: Wasl Properties, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, has announced the launch of its latest development, ‘wasl green park’, a residential and retail oasis in the heart of Ras Al Khor. The huge project consists of 41 buildings comprising 2,527 housing units, ranging from one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments.
‘wasl green park’ will be delivered in three phases, with the first two phases comprising 1,766 units across 27 buildings, whereas the third phase will be launched next year comprising of 14 buildings that constitute 761 units as well as 157,144 square feet of retail space.
The unique project is characterised by the spread of green spaces throughout, in addition to the easy access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It also provides residents with several facilities, including a kids’ play area, a gym, badminton and tennis courts, a community centre as well as a swimming pool.
Prices at the project start from Dh41,000 for one-bedroom apartments, whereas two- and three-bedroom units start from Dh60,000 and Dh76,000 respectively.
The launch of ‘wasl green park,’ one of the developer’s largest projects, comes as part of the company’s mandate to meet the needs of its discerning customers across Dubai and is suitable for people who want to commute smoothly across the emirate’s main roads.