Dubai: Dubai-based developer Vincitore Realty announced the launch of its branded designer residences Dolce Vita on Tuesday. With a development value exceeding Dh800 million, the Dolce Vita Residences and Dolce Vita Suites project will comprise 479 branded designer residences, 220 luxury hotel suites, and 20 boutique designer retails.
Dolce Vita, meaning ‘The Sweet Life’ in Italian, will be built in Arjan, Dubailand, close to Mediclinic Hospital and a short distance from Miracle Garden and Dubai Hills Mall, with two major airports nearby. The developer also offers curated payment plans for buyers with options ranging from studios to one-bedroom, imperial one-bedroom, and royal two-bedroom apartments.
This will include a guaranteed eight per cent net return on investment plans for investors and one per cent per month payment plans for buyers, said developers Vincitore Realty.
Veer Doshi, Director of Vincitore Real Estate, said, “Dolce Vita represents the ultimate Italian lifestyle crafted by blending the world of branded designer residences with royal Italian hospitality. We aim to provide residents with a lifestyle that surpasses their expectations and brings them pure happiness and fulfilment.”
According to Doshi, each residence features designer ceilings, handcrafted artisan walls, gold accessories and finishes, and sundeck terrace balconies.
The project also includes amenities like the Verde golf course, Venicia Retreat Lounge, and a ‘Garden of Florence’. The development will also be home to Milano High Street Retail retail options and restaurants Gusto Italiano Ristorante, Crystal Heaven and Bella Vita Café.