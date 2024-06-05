Saudi Arabia's NEOM has revealed the development of Magna, its luxury lifestyle coastal destination. Magna is situated on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline and comprises the recently announced destinations of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan, Gidori, Treyam, and Jaumur.

The twelve destinations will span 120 kilometres. Each is individually unique, with its own distinct offering for residents and guests, yet seamlessly blends to form a unified destination.

The development will comprise 15 luxury hotels, 1,600 hotel rooms, suites and apartments, and over 2,500 premium residences across its destinations.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer, NEOM, said: "NEOM's premier coastal region of Magna is a treasure of tomorrow, steeped in natural beauty and advanced technology. Aligned with our three pillars of redefining business, conservation, and livability, Magna will play a key role in building a strong tourism ecosystem within NEOM."

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, Magna and its destinations will create 15,000 jobs across the tourism, leisure, and hospitality sectors.

The development is projected to contribute SR2.6 billion to the kingdom's GDP by 2030, accommodate 14,500 residents, and welcome more than 300,000 overnight visitors annually.