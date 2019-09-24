Dubai: Union Properties, the Dubai based developer, will be getting a new chairman, its third one in 18 months.

This follows a statement issued by it to Dubai Financial Market that the incumbent chairman Nasser Butti Omair Bin Yousuf Al Mheiri has submitted his resignation “due to personal circumstances”. The Union Properties board will now meet on Thursday to take up the request.

Social media agog

Local social media circles were in overdrive speculating about Al Mheiri, which led to Union Properties issuing a sharply worded statement, also on DFM, against such “rumour” spreading.

“Union Properties has denied what is being circulated on some social networks in relation to the company’s business activities and its board of directors, which would negatively affect trading in UAE capital markets as well as the economic security,” the statement said.

Its Managing Director, Ahmad Khoury, said: “The company operates in accordance with UAE laws and regulations and as per the Securities and Commodities Authority and Dubai Financial Market regulations.

“All transactions are subject to external audits by independent companies approved by competent authorities. The company will take all legal procedures and will file a case to prosecute rumour mongers and refer them to the competent authorities.

“The UAE laws hold accountable all promoters of rumours and false news, and economic rumours are more dangerous to society because of the resulting losses to companies and investors, and the damages to the reputation of companies and the economy.”

2018 board shake-up