Union Properties approves first dividend in 11 years as AGM meets quorum

Dubai: Union Properties has approved its first dividend payout in more than a decade after its Annual General Meeting (AGM) met quorum for the first time in six years, marking a key milestone in the company’s turnaround efforts.

Shareholders approved a cash dividend of AED 3 fils per share, the first distribution in 11 years. The move signals a strengthened financial position and a return to shareholder payouts following several years of restructuring and operational changes.

The AGM, held on April 7, saw 68% shareholder participation, allowing proceedings to be completed on first quorum, a level not achieved since 2020. The company said the turnout reflects improved investor confidence in its performance and future direction.

The outcomes of the AGM point to a shift in the company’s strategy, with an increased focus on governance, profitability, and consistent shareholder returns.

Chief executive Amer Khansaheb said the dividend approval reflects progress made over recent years and marks the start of a new phase focused on financial discipline and long-term returns.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.