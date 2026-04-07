GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Union Properties approves first dividend in 11 years as AGM meets quorum

Shareholders back payout and elect new board as revenues and profits rise

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Union Properties approves first dividend in 11 years as AGM meets quorum
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Union Properties has approved its first dividend payout in more than a decade after its Annual General Meeting (AGM) met quorum for the first time in six years, marking a key milestone in the company’s turnaround efforts.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The AGM, held on April 7, saw 68% shareholder participation, allowing proceedings to be completed on first quorum, a level not achieved since 2020. The company said the turnout reflects improved investor confidence in its performance and future direction.

Shareholders approved a cash dividend of AED 3 fils per share, the first distribution in 11 years. The move signals a strengthened financial position and a return to shareholder payouts following several years of restructuring and operational changes.

A new Board of Directors was also elected for a three-year term. The board includes:

  • Shaikh Nasser Rashid Almoalla

  • Mohamed Fardan Al Fardan

  • Amer Abdulaziz Khansaheb

  • Ahmed Salem Alhosani

  • Ahmad Bin Mohammad Al Qassimi

  • Khaled Nasser Al Shamsi

  • Rana Abdelkarim Shashaa

During the meeting, chairman Mohamed Fardan Ali Al Fardan highlighted the company’s financial performance, with revenue rising 39.4% year-on-year to Dh736.9 million, compared to Dh528.7 million in 2024.

Operating profit increased to Dh240.7 million from Dh161.8 million, while cash reserves reached Dh494.2 million, reflecting a stronger liquidity position.

Chief executive Amer Khansaheb said the dividend approval reflects progress made over recent years and marks the start of a new phase focused on financial discipline and long-term returns.

The outcomes of the AGM point to a shift in the company’s strategy, with an increased focus on governance, profitability, and consistent shareholder returns.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

More than 63,000 companies exhibited at events during the year.

Dubai's DWTC draws 3 million visitors in 2025

1h ago2m read
In 2025, ADNOC Gas delivered record results amid an evolving global energy landscape shaped by rising electricity demand, industrial growth, and the rapid scaling of AI enabled technologies.

ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.6b dividend

3m read
Piyush Goyal - India Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, M P Ahammad – Chairman, Malabar Group, Asher O - Managing Director - India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kirit Bhansali – Chairman GJEPC at the unveiling of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' CSR initiative for FY 2026 -27 along with other respected dignitaries and scholarship recipients.

Piyush Goyal unveils $24M Malabar Gold CSR initiative

3m read
Strong families do not hold societies back. They anchor them by providing continuity in periods of uncertainty and perspective in moments of rapid change.

Why the UAE’s Year of Family matters now more than ever

3m read