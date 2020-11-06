1.1557998-1082237216
A revival that will be snuffed out even before it started... UK home prices rebounded to its best levels in four years as government incentives got to work. But the new lockdown will put the brakes. Image Credit: Corbis
Also in this package

London: UK house prices climbed the most since 2016 last month, pushing average values to a record ahead of the renewed restrictions to contain coronavirus. Average house prices rose 7.5 per cent in October from a year earlier to a record average of 250,457 pounds ($329,000), mortgage lender Halifax said.

On the month alone, prices gained 0.3 per cent.

The property market has defied a general economic downturn since the virus hit as city dwellers looked to move out of urban centers. The government is also fueling demand with a temporary tax break on purchases and by promising more generous loans for young buyers.

Read More

Still open, but won't help much

Under the new lockdown that took effect this week, house viewings are still allowed and real estate agents remain open for business. The boom may be short-lived.

Rising unemployment and a new lockdown this month will make it harder for transactions to go through. "While government support measures have undoubtedly helped to delay the expected downturn in the housing market, they will not continue indefinitely," said Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax.

"With a number of clear headwinds facing the housing market, we expect to see greater downward pressure on house prices as we move into 2021."