Abu Dhabi: One Development, a home-grown international boutique developer with offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is set to launch its flagship Dh2 billion project in Dubai’s City of Arabia.
Strategically located at the heart of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road in the City of Arabia, the project will be the UAE’s first residential community with AI integration, One Development said in a statement on Thursday.
It said the launch comes when the UAE continues to witness an ever-increasing appetite from international investors seeking prime opportunities. Project details and timelines were not revealed.
The company’s Chairman, Ali Al Gebely, said, “We are committed to delivering customer-centric efficient development communities that align with the evolving market needs of the UAE. Through innovative AI prop-tech and relentless pursuit of perfection in livability, we aim to create homes that reflect both our client’s aspirations and the highest international standards.”