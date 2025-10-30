Apparel Group expands into real estate with launch of Kora Properties

Kora Properties blends the rich fashion and lifestyle legacy of Apparel Group
Appcorp, the holding company of leading fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group, has launched Kora Properties, marking a key milestone in its diversification and innovation strategy. A fully integrated real estate development company, Kora Properties aims to meet the growing demand for high quality properties as the UAE continues to rank among the world’s most attractive destinations for real estate investment.
Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Appcorp Holding and owner of Apparel Group, takes on the role of Chairman of Kora Properties. Leveraging his market knowledge, entrepreneurial expertise, and a strong track record in building global businesses, Ved will steer Kora Properties towards sustained growth and value creation across the region’s dynamic real estate landscape.
The announcement comes as Dubai’s real estate sector is on track to reach a market value of Dh1 trillion under the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, as a result of growing demand with global investors shifting their focus to the emirate.
We are extending our brand’s promise into real estate, promising living spaces that nurture dreams, foster growth, and elevate living. Today marks a new chapter, as we continue to innovate and diversify while staying true to our core values of commitment, quality, and customer centricity.Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Appcorp and Kora Properties, and Owner of Apparel Group
Kora Properties will develop a variety of real estate projects, from residential to retail and commercial, as well as niche developments for the healthcare and hospitality segments.
“Apparel Group’s motto is to always create experiences that elevate lifestyle for the community, whether through its offerings in fashion, lifestyle, or service,” says Ved. “With Kora Properties, we are extending our brand’s promise into real estate, promising living spaces that nurture dreams, foster growth, and elevate living. Today marks a new chapter, as we continue to innovate and diversify while staying true to our core values of commitment, quality, and customer-centricity.”
“Kora Properties is founded on the belief that a home is one of life’s most important milestones, and homes are forever. It is not just about bricks, steel, and mortar; it is about creating spaces that become canvases for life’s most meaningful moments and offer timeless living, he says. “We are committed to delivering premium residences, offices, and commercial spaces built on transparency, long-term vision, and an unwavering dedication to customer trust.”
By combining Apparel Group’s trusted legacy with a forward-looking vision, Kora Properties aims to redefine modern living and contribute to the UAE’s growing real estate landscape. The launch reinforces Appcorp Holding’s position as a dynamic, future-ready conglomerate that continues to set benchmarks in innovation, customer service, and sustainable growth. As it expands its footprint into real estate, it remains committed to delivering on its promise of enriching lives.
Since its establishment in 1996, Apparel Group has built a strong reputation as one of the most successful retail companies in the region. With a portfolio of over 85 global brands, more than 2,500 stores in 14 countries, and a workforce of 27,000 multicultural employees, Apparel Group continues to deliver exceptional value to millions of customers.
