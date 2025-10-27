Apparel Group announced as premier partner for the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum

“We are honored to participate as the Premier Partner of the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum. This partnership embodies our vision of creating a sustainable and connected future where business, government, and communities work together to shape cities that inspire progress and well-being," said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. "It is a privilege to collaborate with Expo City Dubai and Brisbane City Council on an event that encourages innovation and global cooperation.”