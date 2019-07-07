For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has amended an administrative resolution related to regulating the “General Real Estate Investment Fund,” which will be in force upon its issuance.

The amendment issued in 2019 includes changes to Article 2 of the administrative resolution, which stipulates that the fund’s real estate assets shall not be less than 75 per cent of its total assets. Revenues from real estate, interest, dividends and capital gains shall also not be less than 90 per cent of total revenues and net assets.

Article 1 stipulates that the fund’s real estate assets should be approved by the relevant local authorities where a property is located, to prove ownership or permission to occupy based upon official contracts or the ownership of a company with the appropriate rights.