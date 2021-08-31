One of the bedroom configurations at SOL Serene Image Credit: Supplied

SOL Properties has announced the addition of SOL Serene to its growing UAE residential portfolio, adding 275 units of beautifully designed apartments to the bustling Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) community.

Set to inspire prospective investors and landlords, SOL Serene is the real estate giant’s latest cityscape, marking its 20 residential buildings across the UAE. The property takes SOL Properties’ total residential portfolio up to 2,196 units, with further expansion eyed in the coming months.

A living room and dining room layout at one of the residences at SOL Serene Image Credit: Supplied

Commenting on the addition of SOL Serene, SOL Properties CEO, Ajay Bhatia, says, “Our residential portfolio comprises of properties where we recreate experiences as we envision it, and SOL Serene is one we are exceptionally proud to launch into the market. Having previously completed seven other projects in Jumeirah Village Circle, we know what a strategic and attractive location it is. SOL Serene will be the ideal home for start-up families and working professionals, who can come home to a space they can call their own and who will appreciate its value for money, versatile units, security and premium amenities.”

SOL Properties’ latest development infuses vibrancy into the JVC district with its dynamic concept, creating more excitement through physical and occupational wellness, and carefully designed spaces to encourage harmonious interaction among the community.

With a variety of residential components from which to choose, complemented by a wide range of amenities, SOL Serene is equipped to keep the ambience lively, while balancing peace of mind in having sophisticated living spaces within the compact and gated village setting. Up to 5 per cent of its development budget is allotted to the premium amenities, which include a pristine outdoor swimming pool, outdoor playground and garden, and a fully-equipped gymnasium. As an active loop, owners and tenants will be able to revel in the full spectrum of relaxation to high-level lifestyle entertainment – all in one place.

SOL Serene is a quality development of SOL Properties, one of the country’s most trusted full-range property developers with almost 30 years in real estate and a diverse portfolio spanning Dubai.