Now anyone in UAE can buy a piece of land and build their dream home

The newest waterfront development by Aldar is located on the northern shores of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A major real estate developer has just unveiled a new waterfront development and it is allowing everyone to own a piece of land in the UAE capital for as low as Dh990,000.

With sizes ranging from 405 to 1,900 square metres, the land plots are located in Aldar Properties’ newest real estate project, called Lea, on the northern shores of Yas Island, the home of some of UAE’s popular attractions, including Yas Waterworld, Warner Brothers World and Ferrari World.

The sale of the properties, consisting of 238 residential plots adjacent to Aldar’s flagship Yas Acres project, will kick off at Cityscape Abu Dhabi, which will run from April 16 to April 18.

They’re open to anyone, regardless of nationality, who wants to own a piece of land and build their own villa.

“Lea represents a fantastic opportunity for any purchases to buy land and build their dream home on Yas Island. We know that there is pent up demand for this type of product,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, chief executive officer of Aldar Properties.

The UAE developer launched the waterfront development following the overwhelming response it received to its Alreeman project in the Alshamkha area of Abu Dhabi last January. The previous sale attracted long queues of buyers wanting to own a plot and generated sales of Dh1.6 billion.

The latest sale hosted by Aldar generated a lot of buyer interest. Image Credit: Supplied

The new site that will be up for sale features parks, promenades and waterside walkways. Future residents will also have access to the amenities within Yas Acres, including its pars, swimming pools, play areas, barbecue and picnir areas, schools, mosques and a nine-hole golf course.

Aldar said it will be allowing buyers to purchase a plot through a 40/60 payment plan, along with a five per cent down payment.