Twin towers in Broadbeach are targeted for completion ahead of the 2032 Olympics
Dubai: UAE developer Arada is expanding its Australian business with a Dh5 billion residential development on the Gold Coast that will bring 952 homes to Broadbeach and mark its first project outside New South Wales.
The twin-tower development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and is targeted for completion before the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Construction will be handled by Roberts Co, the tier-one contractor acquired by Arada Group in 2025, while Plus Studio has designed the development.
The two residential towers will be connected by a landscaped podium and will include a range of resident facilities covering pools, fitness and wellness areas, communal terraces, private dining, a library, lounge and work-from-home spaces.
Around 1,200 square metres of ground-floor space will also be allocated to retail and hospitality tenants.
The site sits opposite the Gold Coast Convention Centre and has direct access to the light rail, while The Star Gold Coast and Pacific Fair Shopping Centre are within walking distance.
Broadbeach is a world-class address that gives us the canvas to create a community of exceptional design and lifestyle quality that genuinely enriches the daily lives of the people who call it home.” He added: “This is our first development outside New South Wales, and it reflects our growing ambition to grow in key urban markets around the countryAhmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada
The development is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with Arada identifying South East Queensland as an important market for its Australian expansion.
Delivery through Roberts Co will give the developer control over both the development and construction sides of the project.
“Delivering this project through Roberts Co, our own tier-one construction business, means we can bring the quality, pace and accountability that our buyers expect,” Alkhoshaibi said.
The Broadbeach project becomes Arada’s largest commitment in Australia to date and expands a portfolio that has grown since the group entered the country in 2024.
Arada has now assembled a pipeline of eight projects comprising more than 5,000 homes across Australia.