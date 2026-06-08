BEYOND Developments unveils Dh4-billion masterplan for The Yards in Dubai’s City of Arabia

The Yards spans 2.3 million square feet of gross floor area and will be home to 1,560 residential units ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. The Mediterranean-inspired masterplan is designed around a one-kilometre green spine, with 70 per cent of its total area committed to open landscape. It is positioned along an urban corridor that connects key employment, entertainment, and transport nodes throughout the emirate.

“The Yards is an Dh4 billion commitment to a district where scale, connectivity, and a genuine scarcity of quality supply are converging to create one of the most compelling long-term investment cases in Dubai,” said Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments. “It is also a reflection of how BEYOND is growing deliberately across the Emirates and across typologies, bringing our philosophy of nature-led, design-driven living to the locations we believe will define the UAE's urban future. At BEYOND, we anticipate demand rather than follow it, and every masterplan we bring to market is an expression of that conviction.

“The fundamentals driving this market are structural, not cyclical: sustained population growth, world-class infrastructure, sound governance, and a leadership vision that continuously sets the global benchmark. BEYOND is not simply a developer operating in this market; we are a reflection of the confidence this market commands, and every masterplan we bring forward is our commitment to its continued ascent.”