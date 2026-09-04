Steve Irwin died 20 years ago. His wildlife legacy never did

Two decades later, his family and friends are marking the anniversary not simply by remembering how he died, but by celebrating what survived him: an infectious passion for wildlife that helped turn an Australian zookeeper in khaki into one of the world’s most recognisable conservationists.

Mannion, who helped guide Bindi and Robert after Steve’s death and taught them some of the wildlife skills their father had taught him, believes his old friend would have been immensely proud of them.

Robert, now 22, has become a familiar television personality and conservation advocate, while Bindi has spent much of her adult life promoting wildlife protection. Both have won the US version of Dancing with the Stars — a decade apart — extending the family’s reach to audiences far beyond Australia.

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Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.