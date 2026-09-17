Combined pledges from Sheeran, Kraft and Macklemore now total roughly $5 million
Dubai: The Ed Sheeran, Macklemore and Robert Kraft saga has taken another turn, with Kraft revealing that Sheeran is donating $2 million (Dh7.35 million) toward humanitarian relief tied to the crisis in Gaza, and that Kraft himself is matching that amount. Between Sheeran, Kraft and Macklemore's own earlier pledge, the total now stands at roughly $5 million (Dh18.36 million) in donations tied to the dispute, though exactly where the money is headed remains unclear.
Macklemore had been performing as a supporting act on the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour when he said "free Palestine" on stage and delivered a political speech at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at the beginning of September. He was subsequently dropped from the remaining US dates of the tour, a decision he said came after venues threatened to cancel shows if he stayed on the lineup.
Macklemore placed much of the blame for his removal on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, claiming Sheeran told him Kraft had rallied other stadium owners to refuse to allow him to perform at their venues.
Earlier this week, Macklemore announced he would donate $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in net earnings from his time supporting Sheeran on the Loop Tour to organisations working to support the Palestinian people. Alongside the announcement, he publicly challenged Kraft to match the donation.
Kraft responded in a statement posted to the Gillette Stadium X account, revealing that Sheeran had already committed to donating $2 million before Macklemore's challenge was even made, and that Kraft would match that figure himself. "Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis," Kraft said, adding that Sheeran now plans to reach out to other venue owners as part of an ongoing effort to "continue to work together to build bridges."
Kraft's full statement read: "I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting. Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis. Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.
"In addition, I'd like the people who are speaking in support of the Palestinian people to know that for decades, I have supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relationships."
Beyond Kraft's statement, specifics on the donations remain limited. It isn't clear exactly which organisations the funds from Sheeran and Kraft will go toward, and representatives for both Kraft and Sheeran did not immediately respond to requests for further detail when contacted by media.
For now, Macklemore remains off the remaining dates of Sheeran's Loop Tour, while the financial side of the dispute has continued to grow, with combined pledges from all three men now totalling several million dollars directed at relief efforts tied to the crisis at the centre of the controversy. The situation continues to develop, with further details expected as representatives for those involved respond to ongoing questions.