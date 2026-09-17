Kraft responded in a statement posted to the Gillette Stadium X account, revealing that Sheeran had already committed to donating $2 million before Macklemore's challenge was even made, and that Kraft would match that figure himself. "Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis," Kraft said, adding that Sheeran now plans to reach out to other venue owners as part of an ongoing effort to "continue to work together to build bridges."