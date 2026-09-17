GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Ed Sheeran and Robert Kraft are each donating $2 million to match Macklemore's donation

Combined pledges from Sheeran, Kraft and Macklemore now total roughly $5 million

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Ed Sheeran, Macklemore and Robert Kraft saga has taken another turn, with Kraft revealing that Sheeran is donating $2 million toward humanitarian relief tied to the crisis in Gaza
The Ed Sheeran, Macklemore and Robert Kraft saga has taken another turn, with Kraft revealing that Sheeran is donating $2 million toward humanitarian relief tied to the crisis in Gaza

Dubai: The Ed Sheeran, Macklemore and Robert Kraft saga has taken another turn, with Kraft revealing that Sheeran is donating $2 million (Dh7.35 million) toward humanitarian relief tied to the crisis in Gaza, and that Kraft himself is matching that amount. Between Sheeran, Kraft and Macklemore's own earlier pledge, the total now stands at roughly $5 million (Dh18.36 million) in donations tied to the dispute, though exactly where the money is headed remains unclear.

How the controversy started

Macklemore had been performing as a supporting act on the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour when he said "free Palestine" on stage and delivered a political speech at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at the beginning of September. He was subsequently dropped from the remaining US dates of the tour, a decision he said came after venues threatened to cancel shows if he stayed on the lineup.

Macklemore placed much of the blame for his removal on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, claiming Sheeran told him Kraft had rallied other stadium owners to refuse to allow him to perform at their venues.

Macklemore's donation, and the challenge to Kraft

Earlier this week, Macklemore announced he would donate $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in net earnings from his time supporting Sheeran on the Loop Tour to organisations working to support the Palestinian people. Alongside the announcement, he publicly challenged Kraft to match the donation.

Kraft's statement, and Sheeran's $2 million

Kraft responded in a statement posted to the Gillette Stadium X account, revealing that Sheeran had already committed to donating $2 million before Macklemore's challenge was even made, and that Kraft would match that figure himself. "Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis," Kraft said, adding that Sheeran now plans to reach out to other venue owners as part of an ongoing effort to "continue to work together to build bridges."

Kraft's full statement read: "I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting. Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis. Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.

"In addition, I'd like the people who are speaking in support of the Palestinian people to know that for decades, I have supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relationships."

Beyond Kraft's statement, specifics on the donations remain limited. It isn't clear exactly which organisations the funds from Sheeran and Kraft will go toward, and representatives for both Kraft and Sheeran did not immediately respond to requests for further detail when contacted by media.

Where things stand

For now, Macklemore remains off the remaining dates of Sheeran's Loop Tour, while the financial side of the dispute has continued to grow, with combined pledges from all three men now totalling several million dollars directed at relief efforts tied to the crisis at the centre of the controversy. The situation continues to develop, with further details expected as representatives for those involved respond to ongoing questions.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US rapper, singer, dancer and DJ, Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour.

Macklemore donates $1m after Ed Sheeran tour exit

54m ago2m read
The exits came just hours after Sheeran addressed Macklemore's removal on social media, saying the call had come from the tour's promoters rather than from him.

Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour loses all 4 supporting acts

2m read
FILE - Macklemore performs at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater during the South by Southwest Music Festival, March 17, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

Why was Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran's US tour?

3m read
GTA 6 is set to arrive on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

GTA VI gameplay pulls a Netflix heist, stands at No..1

3m read