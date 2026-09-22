Greta Thunberg backs Macklemore amid Ed Sheeran tour controversy, urges artists to use their platforms

Greta calls on artists to wield fame responsibly amid Gaza war backlash
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore's departure from Ed Sheeran's US tour, calling for continued pressure on those with influence as the war in Gaza escalates further.
Thunberg was among several artists and public figures to publicly support Macklemore after the rapper was dropped from the remaining US dates of Sheeran's Loop Tour following comments he made in support of Palestinians during performances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium earlier this month.
In remarks shared on social media, Thunberg argued that the discussion should extend beyond the two musicians and remain focused on the people affected by the conflict.
She also called for continued pressure, arguing that people with larger platforms have greater access to resources and influence, and therefore a greater responsibility to step outside their comfort zones. She captioned the video, "This is not about Ed Sheeran, it is about the people dying on the ground, holding those complicit accountable and applying that pressure on everyone responsible."
The comments come as the controversy has widened beyond Macklemore and Sheeran. Several artists scheduled to appear on Sheeran's tour, including Finneas, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe, have withdrawn from upcoming dates in solidarity with Macklemore. Members of Sheeran's backing band have also stepped away.
Macklemore was performing as an opening act on Sheeran's US tour when he spoke about Palestinians during his September 4 performance at MetLife Stadium.
The rapper told the audience that he wanted people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to know they had not been forgotten. His remarks prompted criticism and a petition calling for him to be removed from the tour.
Macklemore subsequently announced that he would no longer perform on the remaining US dates.
Sheeran later addressed the controversy, saying the decision was made by the tour's promoter after venues indicated that they would not host the shows if Macklemore remained on the bill.
The singer said he had spoken with venues in an attempt to find a solution, while maintaining that he had not personally made the decision to remove Macklemore.
Thunberg's intervention shifts the focus from the dispute between two performers to the broader question of how artists and public figures use their platforms during times of conflict.
Her comments called for people to continue applying pressure and for those with significant platforms to consider how their influence and resources can be used.
That argument has become increasingly visible in the entertainment industry, with artists making decisions about tours, performances and public statements in response to the ongoing situation in Gaza.
Macklemore's removal has also prompted a debate over the boundaries of political expression at major concerts and the extent to which performers, promoters and venue owners should be able to determine what can be said from the stage.
Sheeran has since spoken publicly about the situation in Gaza.
During a concert in Philadelphia on September 19, he described the situation as “catastrophic and unjustifiable”, while also saying he wanted his concerts to remain spaces centred on unity and humanity.
He said he had not wanted to become an activist musician but acknowledged that the controversy had placed him in the middle of a wider debate over freedom of speech and the war in Gaza.
The singer has also maintained that he was not responsible for Macklemore's removal from the tour.
Meanwhile, Macklemore has said he plans to donate $1 million from his tour earnings to Palestinian relief efforts, further shifting attention towards humanitarian assistance.