Macklemore backed by stars after Ed Sheeran tour removal: Lewis Hamilton says ‘Thank you for using your voice’

Lewis Hamilton and artists pull together as Macklemore alleges venue pressure
A wave of public support has emerged for Macklemore following his exit from Ed Sheeran's tour, with dozens of musicians, actors, and activists speaking out on social media.
F1 racer Lewis Hamilton added his voice after Macklemore posted an explanation of the events that led to his removal from several tour stops. Hamilton thanked him for speaking up and voiced his support. "Thank you for using your voice, standing with you."
The rapper's post, which has drawn over 7 million likes, alleged that Sheeran told him Patriots owner Robert Kraft blocked him from Gillette Stadium, and that Kraft then pushed other venue owners to threaten Sheeran: keep Macklemore on the tour and lose access to their stadiums.
Singer Kehlani was among the first to respond, backing up the claim by suggesting this kind of coordinated pressure among venue owners isn't unusual, and expressing pride in standing behind Macklemore. “A LOT of the venues / owners are rallied together this way. honoured to know you brother. adore you. behind you!!!!," she wrote.
The list of supporters spans entertainment and activism alike. Climate activist Greta Thunberg and singer Zara Larsson left comments backing the rapper, joined by musician Rachel Chinouriri and the acts Bob Vylan and Kneecap.
A number of actresses also showed support by liking Macklemore's post, including Florence Pugh, who previously spoke at a pro-Palestinian benefit concert, along with Penélope Cruz, Rachel Zegler, Cara Delevingne, Amanda Seyfried, Chase Infiniti, and Bella Hadid. Singer Hozier was also among those who liked the post.
Support didn't stop at comments and likes. Aaron Rowe, Finneas, and Lukas Graham, all previously scheduled to open for Sheeran, pulled out of the remaining tour dates in solidarity with Macklemore.
Rowe explained his decision by saying he couldn't stay silent while powerful figures used their influence to suppress people speaking out for Palestine. Irish folk group Beoga, who had been backing Sheeran on the tour, echoed similar reasoning when they withdrew as well.
The situation traces back to a September 4th show at MetLife Stadium, where Macklemore told the audience that joining the tour gave him a platform to voice support for Palestine.
Sheeran, known for staying out of politics, posted that he wasn't behind Macklemore's removal from the tour.
He said he was troubled by the Israel-Palestine conflict and had spent the week negotiating with venues, including a direct conversation with Kraft, to try to find a resolution.
Kraft has since confirmed that he personally barred Macklemore from playing Gillette Stadium, though he hasn't addressed the claim that he encouraged other venues to do the same.