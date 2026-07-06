Arada launches 'Arada Capital' targeting $5 billion in assets

Arada has appointed Moustafa Fahour OAM as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Arada Capital. He brings more than 20 years of experience in banking, infrastructure investment, asset management and public-private partnerships, having held senior roles at UBS, Citigroup, Macquarie Group and CIMIC Group. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Plenary Middle East, leading major social infrastructure public-private partnership projects in the UAE, while continuing to advise the company in a strategic capacity.