Construction is already under way and the project is due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028. The development will offer Manhattan, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in one of North West London’s most established residential areas.

“There are very few opportunities left in London to buy into an address like this: an established, deeply connected neighbourhood where new development of this scale is exceptionally rare and where long-term capital preservation is as compelling as the lifestyle on offer," said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada. "100 Avenue Road is exactly the kind of development Arada was built to deliver, where design, amenity and location work together to create a genuinely unique product, and we look forward to welcoming the first residents in 2028.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.