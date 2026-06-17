100 Avenue Road marks Arada’s first London product after Regal acquisition
Dubai: Arada has started the pre-launch phase of 100 Avenue Road, a 172-apartment residential development in London’s Swiss Cottage, marking the UAE-headquartered developer’s first London product after its acquisition of Regal last year.
Construction is already under way and the project is due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028. The development will offer Manhattan, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in one of North West London’s most established residential areas.
The launch gives Arada a foothold in the UK capital’s prime residential market through Arada London, the rebranded Regal platform it acquired in September 2025.
100 Avenue Road is located in NW3, close to Regent’s Park, Hampstead Heath, Primrose Hill, Hampstead Village and Lord’s Cricket Ground.
The project sits directly above Swiss Cottage Underground station, giving residents access to the Jubilee line and connections to central London, Canary Wharf and the City. South Hampstead Overground and West Hampstead Thameslink are also within walking distance.
Arada said the building will be the tallest in the Swiss Cottage, Hampstead, St John’s Wood and Belsize Park area, positioning it in a part of London where large-scale new residential development is limited.
“There are very few opportunities left in London to buy into an address like this: an established, deeply connected neighbourhood where new development of this scale is exceptionally rare and where long-term capital preservation is as compelling as the lifestyle on offer," said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada. "100 Avenue Road is exactly the kind of development Arada was built to deliver, where design, amenity and location work together to create a genuinely unique product, and we look forward to welcoming the first residents in 2028.”
Homes at 100 Avenue Road will range from about 422 square feet to 957 square feet, with each apartment featuring a private balcony and views across the London skyline.
The residences will be offered on a 999-year leasehold basis and designed by Arada London’s in-house team.
Interiors will include herringbone oak flooring, underfloor heating, bespoke porcelain bathroom fittings, ambient night lighting, fully equipped kitchens, premium stone worktops, integrated appliances, wine coolers, washer-dryers and designer fittings.
The development will include a swimming pool with vitality spa, sauna, steam room, treatment room, fully equipped gym, Technogym Visio Studio and Reformer Pilates studio.
Residents will also have access to a 24-hour concierge, front-of-house team, residents’ lounge and library, private dining room, cinema and virtual golf simulator.
Arada said the project combines its UAE design and lifestyle approach with Regal’s experience in delivering homes across London.
Arada London has a pipeline of more than 17,000 homes across the UK capital, making it one of London’s major mixed-use developers.
Its work spans residential, student accommodation, workspace and large-scale regeneration projects, with capabilities covering development, construction, design and asset management.