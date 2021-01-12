Dubai: It's not all hiring freezes in UAE's real estate space. At least 200 positions are opening up at the property-focussed portals Bayut and dubizzle. This comes as part of wider moves at their parent company EMPG to attract the "best professionals from the region".
In addition to vacancies in the UAE, EMPG has announced a further 200 opportunities in other key markets, including Pakistan, Lebanon and Egypt. The Director of HR for Bayut and dubizzle, Suzanne Gandy, said: “We are a tech and data-driven organisation that understands the importance of building the local talent pool and developing competencies for new and emerging technologies. As an equal opportunities employer, we are also looking forward to continuing our legacy of having an almost equal ratio of male and female employees.”
Merged gains
It was last year that the Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG) and OLX, which owned Bayut and dubizzle announced the merger of their MENA and some South Asian assets to form a Dh3.6 billion Dubai-based enterprise. EMPG manages highly online classifieds portals such as Zameen in Pakistan, Bproperty in Bangladesh, Mubawab in Morocco and Tunisia, and Kaidee in Thailand.
We are keen to attract and retain talented professionals who can help us to create competitive advantages and contribute towards shaping the future of the technology sector in the region