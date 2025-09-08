TruEstimate valuations now power half of UAE property deals, Bayut confirms

The AI-powered tool is playing a key role in promoting transparency, says Bayut
Following Bayut’s announcement in May that one in every two property transactions in the UAE are supported by its trademark valuation tool TruEstimate, the country’s leading property portal has confirmed the trend has remained steady throughout the summer. The continued adoption highlights the growing importance of verified data in shaping real estate decisions across the UAE.
Since its launch in June 2024, TruEstimate has crossed 400,000 reports, averaging close to 926 reports per day over a 14-month period. It has played a key role in promoting market transparency and enabling buyers, sellers, and agents to make more confident and informed decisions.
The impact has been especially notable in the secondary ready market. In July 2024, only 6 per cent of ready transactions were supported by TruEstimate. By July 2025, that figure had climbed to 55 per cent, establishing TruEstimate as a critical part of property deal-making.
Today, one in every two property transactions continues to be backed by a TruEstimate report before closing.
Of the 400,000+ reports generated so far, approximately 334,000 (83 per cent) have been for ready properties, while around 66,000 (17 per cent) have supported off-plan transactions, demonstrating the tool’s broad applicability across various property segments.
Commenting on the sustained momentum, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, said: "What’s most exciting for us is that this isn’t a one-off milestone; it’s a trend that has held steady over time. To see one in every two property transactions consistently backed by TruEstimate shows how much the market values verified data. It’s become part of the way people navigate decisions, giving buyers, sellers and agents the confidence that they’re working with reliable insights.”
As this trend continues into the coming months, Bayut remains committed to promoting transparency and trust in the UAE property market. By embedding data-driven tools like TruEstimate into everyday real estate decisions, the company is helping to shape a more efficient and accountable property landscape, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a trusted global investment destination.
– In association with Bayut
