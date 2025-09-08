TruEstimate valuations now power half of UAE property deals, Bayut confirms

Commenting on the sustained momentum, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, said: "What’s most exciting for us is that this isn’t a one-off milestone; it’s a trend that has held steady over time. To see one in every two property transactions consistently backed by TruEstimate shows how much the market values verified data. It’s become part of the way people navigate decisions, giving buyers, sellers and agents the confidence that they’re working with reliable insights.”