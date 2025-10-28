TruBroker's first anniversary: A new era of credibility in UAE's property market

Since 2024, TruBroker has grown beyond a badge, reshaping UAE real estate standards
If you’ve lived in Dubai and moved homes in the past year, chances are you’ve worked with a TruBroker. And if not, you’ve likely seen their faces on some of the biggest billboards across the city. Today, Bayut — the UAE’s leading property portal, is celebrating one year since the launch of TruBroker a movement that has redefined credibility and trust in the UAE’s real estate market.
Since its launch in late 2024, TruBroker has evolved far beyond a badge, transforming into a nationwide recognition that has fundamentally changed how real estate professionals operate, perform, and succeed. What began as a performance initiative has grown into a comprehensive, tech-powered ecosystem, continuously expanding through innovations like TruBroker Stories, designed to empower agents, reward authenticity, and drive business growth.
As of October 2025, more than 5,700 agents proudly hold the TruBroker title on Bayut, representing a phenomenal 398 per cent year-on-year surge. Every month, an average of over 300 new agents strive to join this elite community; proof that TruBroker has become the ultimate benchmark of credibility and success for real estate professionals across the UAE.
Talking about how TruBroker contributes to improving transparency and professionalism in the UAE real estate market, the Founder and CEO of Driven Properties, Abdullah Al Ajaji said: “TruBroker has raised the bar by setting clear standards for authentic listings and agent accountability. It reflects a healthy collaboration between portals and brokerages to build a more transparent ecosystem with better data and clearer practices. It empowers clients and professionals alike and supports Dubai’s vision to be the world’s most trusted real estate market.”
This sentiment was also echoed by John Maddocks, a recognised TruBroker from haus & haus: The TruBroker badge has inspired me to elevate my overall approach to real estate. It has pushed me to maintain a consistently high level of responsiveness, accuracy, and professionalism in all my listings. It keeps motivating me to ensure that every property I market is up-to-date, well-presented, and verified offering a better customer journey to both buyers and sellers."
Even more impressively, 65 per cent of TruBrokers retain their badge month after month, demonstrating the programme’s lasting value and the commitment of agents to uphold the highest professional standards.
Agents who have maintained their TruBroker status month after month openly endorse how having the badge has helped them level up professionally and financially. Nurjemal Yagmurova from fäm Properties, said: “I achieved TruBroker status soon after the programme launched and have maintained it ever since. Being a TruBroker helps me attract higher-quality leads and close more deals, which supports me in reaching my financial goals.”
Today, TruBroker stands at the intersection of innovation and reward, fuelled by AI-driven insights, real-time leaderboards, and data-backed performance metrics that motivate agents to push boundaries.
TruBroker Thomas Kinch from White & Co. commented: “To me, the Trubroker badge is a non-negotiable if you’re serious about excelling in this market. To be able to maintain the badge on a month-to-month basis is a true sign of exceptional work ethic, persistence and pride.”
To reward exceptional behaviour from agents, Bayut took industry recognition to new heights — literally — by showcasing top-performing TruBrokers on large-format digital billboards across Dubai, a first-of-its-kind celebration of agent excellence in the region. On social media, the weekly AI-powered TruBroker rankings have sparked incredible engagement, with agents proudly sharing their achievements and inspiring a culture of healthy, data-driven competition across the UAE’s real estate community.
Adding to this evolution, TruBroker Stories, which is a global first on a portal, has been seamlessly integrated into Bayut’s platform, further expanding the product’s capabilities. Short videos allow agents to showcase their expertise directly on Bayut's search pages, combining credibility with storytelling and enabling home seekers to connect with trusted, high-performing professionals. Together, these advancements reflect how Bayut continues to redefine what it means to be a tech-driven, agent-first PropTech leader.
Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, said; “TruBroker was built to celebrate the professionals who go above and beyond for their clients. In just one year, it has become a defining standard of credibility in UAE real estate. It represents trust, transparency and pride, which are values at the heart of Bayut and the wider industry.”
Built on Bayut’s mission to enhance trust and accountability in the property market, TruBroker recognises agents who consistently deliver exceptional service, uphold ethical practices and engage proactively with Bayut’s suite of tools. The badge is now visible across thousands of agent profiles, listings and client communications, helping property seekers easily identify reliable professionals.
As Bayut marks this milestone, TruBroker stands as proof that recognition and integrity can drive an industry forward, empowering agents, strengthening client relationships and redefining what excellence means in UAE real estate.
- In association with Bayut
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox