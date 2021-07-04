Be it townhouse living or waterfront luxury, the Emirate offers a bouquet of solutions

Despite Covid-19 slowing down the global economy, Dubai’s real estate sector has been resilient, underpinned by high yields. More than 25,000 real estate transactions worth $25 billion were recorded in the first four months alone – an increase of 72 per cent in terms of value compared to the same period in 2020, according to the Dubai Land Department.

New visa reforms, introduction of virtual and retirement visas, and the ease of doing business that the Emirate promotes, with laws allowing 100 per cent foreign ownership have strengthened Dubai’s position as a global city to live and work. This summer, if you are an investor here are the top family-friendly communities to look at.

Townhouse living: Villanova

The master community of Villanova offers a fine blend of active living and relaxing moments. The spacious three- and four-bedroom townhouses in La Rosa III and IV in this green neighbourhood were launched after the success of La Rosa I and II. The charming Mediterranean architecture sets the units apart, and the plus points are the spacious layouts and private gardens. The community features pool houses, playgrounds and sports courts, as well as a unique park for pets.

Launch prices from:

La Rosa III: Dh1,270,000

La Rosa IV: Dh1,286,000

Madinat Jumeirah Living

Premium luxury apartments: Madinat Jumeirah Living

Located opposite the Burj Al Arab, the exclusive freehold residential development of Madinat Jumeirah Living is a prestige address for a new generation of residents. The beautiful master community offers homeowners and investors the charm of resort living and is aligned with the goals of the Dubai Masterplan 2040.

It is pedestrian centric, environmentally friendly and designed with safety at its heart. The connected community offers investors a great choice of one-, two-, three- and 4-bedroom contemporary apartments at Al Asayel, spacious and tastefully done with premium fit and finish, community roof terraces, leisure decks and BBQ areas that offer fabulous views of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Madinat Jumeirah, and the sea.

Launch prices from Dh1.3m

Bluewaters

Island retreat: Bluewaters

Bluewaters offers an island retreat for homeowners that value privacy and exclusivity. One finds here a selection of 10 glass-fronted apartment buildings, 4 penthouses, and 17 townhouses. The community is a shopper’s paradise with unique retail and dining concepts and is home to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel.

Bluewaters offers a premium lifestyle for the whole family with residential amenities that include state-of-the-art gymnasiums, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, basketball courts and children’s play areas.

Starting price: Dh2.2m

Port De La Mer, La Sirène

Active waterfront living: Port De La Mer, La Sirène

Living in La Sirène at Port De La Mer in Jumeirah lets families experience first-hand, the allure of one of Dubai’s spectacular waterfront residences.

The exclusive selection of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments is nestled in a private residential community at the tip of the north peninsula at La Mer. Savour open seas, beaches, boardwalks and cafes on the edge of Dubai’s pristine coastline.

Starting price: From Dh1.29m

Nikki Beach Residences

Club life: Nikki Beach Residences

Nikki Beach Residences offer homeowners an exclusive beach and club lifestyle with direct access to a private beach, bespoke dining, wellness and leisure facilities.

On the shores of Pearl Jumeira, this unique address in the heart of Dubai’s fi nest residential district, offers apartments, townhouses and a penthouse. Homeowners have access to a community town centre with retail facilities, schools, mosques, beaches and waterfront hotels.

Starting Price: Dh3m

Sobha Hartland

Green living: Sobha Hartland

Sobha Hartland, located in the iconic Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, offers spacious apartments and luxury villas nestled amidst vast open spaces and quiet green landscapes. Homeowners can enjoy the green cover, pedestrian friendly walkways, multipurpose play court, parks and walking tracks.

The community inspires health and wellness with Zumba classes, yoga and meditation sessions. There are also movie nights and activities for children, in addition to two international schools. Proximity to Downtown and Burj Khalifa throws up amazing dining and retail options as well.