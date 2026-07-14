ThinkProp to introduce globally recognised commercial real estate programme in UAE

The CCIM designation is held by over 13,000 professionals across more than 30 countries
ThinkProp, a UAE-based real estate training institute launched by Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES), has announced it will introduce the CCIM Designation Programme in the UAE for the first time, offering commercial real estate professionals access to one of the industry’s most recognised global qualifications.
The programme will begin in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in September 2026, with ThinkProp serving as the exclusive regional gateway for The CCIM Institute.
Established more than 56 years ago, the CCIM designation is held by over 13,000 professionals across more than 30 countries. It is designed to strengthen expertise in financial analysis, market analysis, investment analysis and user decision analysis for commercial real estate.
ThinkProp said the programme aims to enhance the capabilities of professionals working across the UAE’s commercial property sector by providing practical knowledge that can be applied to investment, advisory, transactions and asset management. The first intake is expected to include up to 100 participants.
The programme consists of four classroom-based courses covering financial, market, user decision and investment analysis. Each course runs for four days, with 32 hours of instruction followed by an examination.
Participants will typically complete the full programme, including the Core Concepts Review and Comprehensive Examination, over about 12 months.
The final assessment includes an 80-question examination designed to evaluate participants’ understanding of the programme’s key concepts.
ThinkProp said there are no admission requirements or interviews, making the programme accessible to professionals looking to strengthen their commercial real estate expertise.
Courses will be delivered by accredited CCIM instructors alongside ThinkProp experts, including senior executives, chief executive officers and experienced professionals from the UAE’s real estate sector.
Jasem Alhosani, Operations Lead at ThinkProp, said the programme marks an important step for commercial real estate education in the country.
“For the first time, professionals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will have access to one of the industry’s most respected international qualifications through a structured programme delivered locally,” he said.
He added that the initiative will help professionals build stronger financial, analytical and investment skills while supporting the continued growth of the UAE’s commercial real estate sector.
ThinkProp said the launch reflects its commitment to expanding access to internationally recognised training and supporting the development of specialised talent across the UAE’s property market.