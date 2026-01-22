TECOM Group buys university campus in Dubai Academic City for Dh125 million

He said the group’s education districts account for more than 85% of students enrolled in private higher education institutions across Dubai, underlining their central role in the emirate’s education ecosystem.

Chief executive Abdulla Belhoul said the deal reinforces Dubai’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for education and talent development, adding that the new campus will support the attraction of internationally recognised academic institutions.

The purchase forms part of TECOM Group’s expansion and long-term growth plan. Since listing in July 2022, the company’s cumulative investments across its commercial and industrial assets have now exceeded Dh5.5 billion.

The acquisition comes as universities seek premium facilities in Dubai, supported by national and emirate-level strategies aimed at expanding the education sector, including the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, and the Education 33 strategy.

The campus spans more than 300,000 square feet and includes multiple academic buildings, student accommodation, and sports facilities. The company said it plans to upgrade the site to strengthen the quality and scale of assets within its Education Cluster.

The wider Education Cluster is home to more than 38,500 students and offers purpose-built campuses, research spaces, and student housing designed to support both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Dubai International Academic City hosts branches of universities from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, including Amity University Dubai, the University of Birmingham Dubai, the American University in the Emirates, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad’s international campus.

TECOM said it financed the acquisition from existing resources and that the transaction followed independent valuation and regulatory approval processes. The company added that it will invest further to enhance the campus buildings and facilities.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.