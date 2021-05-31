The mixed use development from Sol Properties is gaining traction Image Credit: Supplied

SOL Properties announces the launch of dedicated short-term leasing entity, SOL Living, following the recent unveiling of its SOL Avenue property with pioneering and diversified offering. With the increasing demand for short-term lets, the newly developed model will see dedicated multiple stories of serviced apartments within the infrastructure. The offering of furnished and equipped units with a focus on design guarantee a high level of service and flexibility for residents.

Ajay Bhatia, founder and CEO of SOL Properties, commented on the announcement saying: “In all its guises and forms property service models have seen exponential growth in the last decade with the introduction of co-working spaces in previous years, and now, the rising demand for short-lets. At SOL Properties and in response to this demand, we are now offering short leases for 48 number of units, decorated to the highest standards via SOL Living, our specialised short-term leasing entity.

● With Dubai expecting 500,000 medical tourists, SOL Avenue provides the perfect rendezvous for rest and recuperation Image Credit: Supplied

“We always embrace change and SOL Avenue bridges the gap between hotels, co-living and the traditional rental models. Our proposition is to offer professional services, attractive design, community accessibility and considered spaces with a simpler and hassle-free approach,” he added.

The mixed-use development, with two floors assigned to fully-furnished short-let apartments is gaining market traction as it offers a degree of flexibility that is not available in traditional rentals. The short-let accommodations element provides a more personalised apartment feel with the comfort and consistent level of services, product and facilities offered by leisure hotel brands.

The offering comes in response to a number of UAE forecasts and market demand expectations. SOL Avenue caters to discerning customers with demands for quality and convenience. Those in search of a private, home-like location without the burden of lengthy contracts and utilities bills will look forward to their time at SOL Avenue. With Dubai expecting to attract 500,000 medical tourists this year according to a DCCI study based on data from Euromonitor International and Fitch Solutions Sol Avenue will provide the perfect location for rest and recuperation. With a fast-approaching Expo 2020, which is set to host 25 million socially-distant and vaccinated visitors, staying in nearby prime location allows for the exploration of Dubai’s popular destinations without transportation posing an inconvenience. Short-term lets remain an ideal option for those who will be here for some or all of the six-month period of the event.

SOL Living will be the dedicated entity for securing properties within SOL Avenue. Located in the heart of Business Bay, Sol Avenue is a coveted residence within close proximity of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). For those who wish to experience Dubai’s iconic attractions, SOL Avenue is conveniently close to Dubai’s major entertainment and leisure hubs including Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and The Walk JBR. Conveniently located within 17 minutes’ drive of Dubai International Airport (DXB) it is ideally situated for international travelers looking to enjoy the city’s professional and leisure offerings.

About SOL Properties

SOL Properties is the real estate development arm of the Bhatia Group as a reputable property development company headquartered in Dubai.

With more than 250 residential, hospitality, industrial, and retail/ commercial developments, SOL Properties are real pioneers with a distinguished chronicle in the property development sector.