Dubai: Sobha Realty, the leading premium real estate developer, has launched Sobha Hartland Tranquility, featuring exclusive waterfront and forest villa plots for buyers to design a unique living space in Sobha Hartland, the eight-million-sq.-ft luxury freehold master development in the heart of Dubai in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.
Facing the waterfront and surrounded by lush greenery within the forest villas, the plots provide a unique location blending an urban lifestyle and contemporary sophistication with uninterrupted serenity. The nine waterfront plots and 17 forest villa plots range in size from 5,000 sq. ft to 8,700 sq. ft and are ready for sale at competitive prices.
Jyotsna Hegde, President of Sobha Realty, said, “After witnessing a strong demand and interest in our Canal Villa Plots, we are pleased to offer yet another remarkable development while giving buyers an opportunity to design and build homes as their hearts desire. Sobha Hartland Tranquility offers everything the new-age buyer seeks – a sought-after location, a value for investment, customisable living spaces, flexible payment plans, and a reliable and trusted developer.”
The project offers buyers an opportunity to customize their living experience in the exclusive Sobha Hartland community. Each plot offers buyers the opportunity to build their homes as per their specific requirements and preferences within a thriving and sustainable community without the premium cost that typically comes with the ready-made Sobha home. The plot owners have a choice to build villas with an external developer or through Sobha Realty.
Sobha Hartland, an eight million sq. ft luxury freehold master development launched in 2014, is situated in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, overlooking Downtown Dubai. Key projects within the community include Greens, Creek Vistas, Creek Vistas Reservé, Gardenia Villas, Garden Houses, One Park Avenue and Forest Villas. The development is distinguished by its serene vibe, with 30 per cent of the total land area set to encompass a dedicated green cover and open spaces. The master development is expected to be completed in 2025.