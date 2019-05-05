SHARJAH: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the appointment of Yousuf Al Mutawa as CEO of the Sharjah Sustainable City project.

The project was launched in March by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Mutawa is also Shurooq’s Director of Operations.

Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said the appointment of Al Mutawa reflected the authority’s vision to invest in young leaders and support them to play a key role in driving the development of Sharjah and the UAE.

He added that Al Mutawa’s expertise would be a valuable asset to the authority in developing the Sharjah Sustainability City and providing the best services to investors and potential buyers. He pointed out that as per Shurooq’s expansion strategy to develop more tourism, real estate and commercial projects, there was a need for nurturing employee skills, creating more jobs and offering the younger generation opportunities to thrive in leadership roles.

Sharjah Sustainable City is Dh2 billion mixed-use project. Being developed on a 668,901 square metre plot, it will feature 1,120 villas, and offer up to 100 per cent savings on electricity and water bills. The community will also build eight green houses with vertical farms.