Dubai: Sharjah's seeing a steady trickle of new offplan residential launches - the final round of releases has just been done at Al Zahia. These are within the 'Al Yasmeen' neighbourhood.
“The release of the final phase is a welcome sign of buyer confidence given the challenges faced by the market this year," said Shadi Al Azzeh, Al Zahia Projects Head at Majid Al Futtaim Properties. "We expect this latest phase of sales to close in record time."
Al Zahia is part of a strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management. On completion, it will include 3,700 homes. Al Zahia is located off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and directly on University City Road, and scheduled for a 2023 completion.
The Al Yasmeen mini-hub will have more than 200 villas, townhouses and garden homes ranging from two- to six-bedrooms. Al Zahia will have six neighbourhoods in total.
To date, 65 per cent of the project has been sold and more than 800 families have made their home there.