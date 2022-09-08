Sharjah: Real estate transactions totaling Dh2 billion were completed in Sharjah in August 2022, it was revealed on Thursday.
A total of 2,409 transactions took place during the month, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department said in a report.
Of these, there were 747 sales transactions and 303 mortgage transactions, along with 1,359 other transactions.
Muwaileh Commercial topped the list of areas with the highest number of real estate sales deals with 213 transactions at a value of Dh187.4 million, followed by Al Khan area with 104 transactions (Dh105.9 million), Al Rigaibah with 39, then Mazairah with 36 transactions.
Al Nahda saw transactions worth Dh63.8 million, while Al Rigaibah saw deals to the tune of Dh54.6 million.