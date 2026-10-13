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Sharjah property market hits Dh46.8 billion in nine months, up 5.6%

Emirate records 91,560 transactions, with residential properties dominating sales activity

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah's real estate market sees a 5.6% rise, hitting Dh46.8 billion in transactions over nine months, driven by strong investor demand and development growth.
Sharjah's real estate market sees a 5.6% rise, hitting Dh46.8 billion in transactions over nine months, driven by strong investor demand and development growth.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Sharjah's real estate market recorded Dh46.8 billion in transactions during the first nine months of 2026, up 5.6 per cent from Dh44.3 billion a year earlier, driven by sustained investor demand and expanding development activity.

Data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed that the number of transactions rose 14 per cent to 91,560, compared with 80,320 during the corresponding period last year.

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Title deed transactions increased 11.2 per cent to 34,420, while initial sales contracts reached 11,258. Mortgage transactions totalled 3,839, valued at Dh10.2 billion, involving 31 financing institutions.

Property sales rose 2.1 per cent to 24,749 transactions, worth Dh35 billion, across 216 areas covering 138 million square feet.

Muwaileh Commercial topped the market with 3,440 transactions worth Dh3.9 billion, followed by Al Btayha's Al Bleida area with 2,728 deals valued at Dh1.8 billion.

Al Khan recorded 1,581 transactions worth approximately Dh2 billion, while Mazerah and Al Saja'a Industrial registered 1,115 and 991 transactions, respectively.

Residential properties dominated sales, accounting for 19,910 transactions, or 80.5 per cent of the total. Industrial properties followed with 3,524 transactions, representing 14.2 per cent, while commercial properties accounted for 1,295 deals, or 5.2 per cent. Agricultural properties represented just 0.1 per cent.

The emirate also registered 22 new residential, industrial and commercial developments, reflecting continued expansion across the property sector.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, attributed the market's performance to the development vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He said the results reflected the strength and sustainability of Sharjah's real estate market.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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