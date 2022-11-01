Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday SEC's meeting, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
The meeting discussed general government issues and ways to enhance various sectors in the emirate in order to achieve the set goals and provide well-being and a decent life for all citizens and residents.
The council issued a decision allowing all nationalities to own real estate of all kinds without limitation of time in real estate development areas and projects.
Based on Law No. (2) of 2022, which was issued yesterday, the decision represents a continuation of efforts to enhance the legal framework for real estate registration in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The development of real estate registration legislation aims to keep pace with the significant growth in this vital and important sector and to provide opportunities for ownership of all nationalities in an organised manner.
The council also issued a decision regulating the insurance mortgage of real estate in the Emirate of Sharjah, including the conditions and procedures for registering the mortgage.