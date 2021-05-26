Dubai: Select Group, the global property developer announced Wednesday, along with its joint venture partner Emirates Strategic Investments Company (ESIC), the acquisition of 17,919.24 sqm land plot on the Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent.
The Joint Venture already owned an adjacent land plot of 47,474 sqm, bringing its total prime beach front development area spanning over 65,410 sqm.
Nestled between the luxury developments of the One & Only and W Hotel Palm Jumeirah, the plot of land is one of the last few remaining beachfront plots in Dubai that can offer the tranquility of beachfront living within 7-minutes of Dubai’s bustling metropolis.
Within easy reach of Palm Jumeirah’s growing number of attractions, including The Pointe, Nakheel Mall and The View, and offering panoramic sea and Dubai skyline views, Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent is a truly unique location for living and leisure.
After the successful handover of Jumeirah Living Marina Gate in Dubai Marina and the recently launched 15 Northside in Business Bay, Select Group will bring a small collection of ultra-luxury branded residential homes and an ultra-luxury boutique hotel together in one managed community.
Fast tracking the project, the ultra-luxury hospitality operator and world-renowned architects are due to be announced within weeks with Select Group plans to break ground before the end of the year with a completion date expected to be within 3 years from inception.
"The demand for tranquil beachfront locations has increased exponentially, and our aim is to target the ultra-luxury segment with a world class hospitality and residential resort offering a living standard to be unrivalled," said Rahail Aslam, Founder and Group CEO of Select Group