Dubai: The Saudi luxury developer Dar Al Arkan has opened sales at its QR1 billion ‘Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab’ in Qatar, its first project in the Gulf state. Dar Al Arkan already has ongoing projects in Dubai and Oman, apart from its home market.
For the Qatar development, located in Qetaifan Island North, Dar Al Arkan Global is working closely with Qetaifan Projects, part of Katara Hospitality.
“The sales launch of Les Vagues comes at an opportune time as the country emerges as one of the most sought-after investment destinations in the region with many positive and attractive trends shaping this bourgeoning market,” said Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Al Arkan Global.
There will only be 70 of these residences, as Dar Al Arkan seeks a niche status. Covering 1.3 million square kilometres, Qetaifan Island North is designed to be Qatar’s 'future iconic entertainment and luxury destination'. It will feature a waterpark, luxury hotel, and retail options.
"Les Vagues... has been meticulously designed to complement the luxury island life of Qetaifan Island North," said Saab. "We are confident this new project will appeal to our discerning clientele from around the world seeking bespoke seafront living spaces with magnificent views.”