Dubai: Samana Developers recently launched a Dh110 million residential project - 'Miami' - in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, with the design and clearly drawing inspiration from the fabled US city. The G+1 parking+6 storey project done up in Art Deco style could be of particular interest to investors from North America and Europe.
“Apart from the attractive designs, the Miami project offers the space to enjoy sun-bath under the blue sky at its spacious balconies that are complemented with beautiful urban gardens and private pools,” said Imran Farooq, CEO, Samana Developers. "We incorporate a flexible financing facility and 100 per cent free UAE Golden Visa."
The project, spanning over 125,765 square feet has private pools with every 1- and 2-bedroom apartment. The project hosts a leisure deck with the main pool, cascading water features, and an outdoor cinema.