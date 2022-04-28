Marina 101 investors need to be up to date on payments

Marina 101 investors must now do their part and 'fulfil obligations according to the approved action plan', according to RERA.





The Dubai real estate regulator is in the process of issuing final warnings to those who are behind on the payment plan in accordance with the law. Following this, RERA will initiate legal procedures against unit owners who defaulted on payments.



"The smooth cooperation of the owners with RERA is the most important factor to completing the project in the best possible way," said the Authority. "Therefore, RERA calls upon them to cooperate with it and with Bank of Baroda to expedite the payment of their obligations and duties and ensure project completion and that investor rights are maintained, including the right to join the owners’ committee to manage and monitor the operation of the building.



"Communication is taking place between RERA and the owners who are committed to forming the committee."