While the prime residential property market saw a drop in values last year, a trend that investors are keenly observing, the market is also winning new buyers, especially from fast-emerging international markets. The prime residential market last year totalled Dh39 billion, down by around 11 per cent compared with the previous year, according to research by Luxhabitat based on data from Property Monitor. While noting that homebuyers will continue to wield the upper hand this year, Andrew Cleator, sales director at Luxhabitat, said there are strong signs the market is picking up activity. “In my opinion, 2019 will continue to be a buyer’s market with great opportunities for both investors and end users alike,” said Cleator, adding that price reductions have already started to wane with some areas showing signs of stabilising.