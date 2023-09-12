Riyadh: Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has awarded a contract to a joint venture (JV) between Al Bawani Co and UCC Saudi for the construction of a new entertainment destination in Yanbu.
The project, valued at over SR1.1 billion, is already in progress and is situated on Al Nawras Island’s seafront promenade. SEVEN Yanbu aims to bolster the local entertainment sector and cater to residents of Yanbu and neighboring areas of all age groups.
The facility will include a carnival-themed family entertainment center, a Clip ‘n Climb facility, a 10-screen cinema, a neon-lit 10-lane bowling alley, an indoor adventure golf course, and various retail and dining options.
“Our entertainment destination in Yanbu will provide residents and visitors with a wealth of new and exciting experiences while supporting the city’s rapidly developing entertainment sector,” said Abdullah AlDawood, Chairman, SEVEN. “SEVEN’s entertainment destination is inspired by Yanbu’s beautiful natural seascape, embodying the city’s the rich history as one of the oldest ports in the Kingdom. SEVEN Yanbu will offer something for everyone.”
SEVEN Yanbu is designed by Gensler, a global architecture, design, and planning firm. The architectural form of SEVEN’s entertainment destination is inspired by the city’s heritage as a historic port located on the Kingdom’s western Red Sea coast. The design is a celebration of water, with elements of the beach and the sea threaded throughout.
SEVEN is investing over SR50 billion to create 21 entertainment destinations across 14 cities in Saudi Arabia including Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraidah, and Tabuk.