OMNIYAT marks 20 years with an immersive celebration at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai

Ultra-luxury developer celebrates with multi-sensory experiences and a curated drone show
OMNIYAT marked its 20th anniversary through a thoughtfully orchestrated celebration that transformed The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai into an immersive, multi-sensory experience.
Spanning all of The Lana’s award-winning venues, including fine dining restaurants such as Riviera by Jean Imbert and Jara by Martín Berasategui, and the breathtaking rooftop High Society lounge with panoramic views of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa District, the evening reflected the brand’s two decades of redefining ultra-luxury living through design, craft and curated lifestyle experiences.
The event served as the culmination of OMNIYAT’s 20-year celebrations, which kicked off in November 2025, bringing together, dignitaries, VIP guests and partners for an evening designed as a curated journey through the hotel’s spaces. Guests were welcomed in the ballroom before moving upwards through the property, with unique performances, artistic moments and live entertainment animating each stage of the experience.
From the moment guests entered the lobby, the full venue takeover unfolded as a continuous yet deliberately layered journey. Each venue was curated with a distinct atmosphere, allowing different guest groups to experience individual narratives, from a Dolce Vita-inspired setting, to a jazz-led ambiance, and moments of celebratory fanfare.
The celebration flowed through Riviera and Jara with seamless pass-around canapés and curated tasting experiences, brought to life by unexpected performances from international artists that blurred the line between hospitality and theatre, before culminating at High Society, the rooftop destination. There, guests gathered for a headline stage show, a live DJ set, and a choreographed drone show designed to mark the 20-year milestone.
Founded in 2005, OMNIYAT has established itself as one of the region’s most distinctive luxury real estate developers, delivering iconic destinations that fuse architecture, art and lifestyle. Over the past two decades, the company has shaped some of Dubai’s most recognisable waterfront and urban landmarks, collaborating with world-renowned architects, designers and hospitality brands to create developments that are as much cultural statements as they are residences.
The 20th anniversary celebration reflects OMNIYAT’s ethos, a belief that exceptional experiences are crafted through detail, narrative and emotion – values that continue to guide the company as it enters its next decade of growth and success.
- In association with OMNIYAT
