Dubai: Dubai-based real estate company Omniyat will soon be launching an ultra-luxury project featuring 17 “ultra-luxury hanging palaces”.
Announcing the launch of the AVA Palm Jumeirah with a special drone show, Omniyat said the project will “elevate extravagant lifestyles for local and international high net worth individuals”.
AVA is the latest addition to the Omniyat group’s Dh15 billion investment portfolio. It is also Omniyat’s second project at Palm Jumeirah, following its One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.
The group also announced that it has delivered the Dorchester Collection project. The completed project was fully sold to foreign investors, breaking a record of selling the three exclusive and most expensive penthouses in Dubai for over Dh260 million in total, it said.
Special drone show
As many as 500 drones flew 130 metres above the ground to mark the occasion in the special show, which will run until March 24.
Founder & Executive Chairman of Omniyat, Mahdi Amjad, said: “Omniyat is committed to elevating luxury lifestyles towards new heights to meet Dubai’s ever-leading position and ambitions of becoming the top city for living, working, and travel, as well as the best destination for real estate development in the world.”