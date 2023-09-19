Dubai: Dubai’s super-luxury focused developer Omniyat has acquired Marasi Bay Marina in Dubai, marking its first such acquisition. This strategic move extends Omniyat’s architectural expertise and lifestyle curation beyond individual properties to an entire ultra-luxury enclave.
The waterfront location, situated in the heart of Dubai, currently hosts The Lana, a hotel and residential project operated by the Dorchester Collection and designed in partnership with Foster + Partners. It also houses VELA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, featuring 38 exclusive waterfront residences.
“Through our commitment to craft, excellence, and attention to detail, we’re reimagining Marasi Bay,” said Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman, Omniyat. “Our vision is to curate and create an incomparable ecosystem for global citizens seeking unmatched uber luxury lifestyle and experiences.”
The Lana Residences in Marasi Bay are set to be handed over in Q4 2023. The master plan for Marasi Bay is yet to be revealed, with further details forthcoming.