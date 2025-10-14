GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property
UPDATE

NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai acquired by Al Mal Capital REIT

92,332 sq ft facility with 120 beds secured under 17-year lease in first health investment

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Operated by NMC Healthcare, one of the UAE’s leading integrated healthcare providers, this acquisition represents AMCREIT’s sixth asset.
Operated by NMC Healthcare, one of the UAE’s leading integrated healthcare providers, this acquisition represents AMCREIT’s sixth asset.
Gulf News

Dubai: NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai Investments Park has been acquired by Al Mal Capital REIT, the DFM-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement does not reveal the acquisition price; however, the purchase brings AMCREIT’s total portfolio value to approximately Dh1.4 billion across six assets.

The 492,332 square-foot facility includes two hospital blocks and a fully leased commercial building. The hospital operates nearly 120 inpatient beds, extensive outpatient services, a pharmacy, and an emergency response unit.

One of Dubai’s premium healthcare providers, NMC, went through a major scandal and restructuring between 2019 and 2022; it has been operating as a restructured entity since March 2022.

Terms of the deal

NMC Healthcare will continue operating the hospital under a long-term lease agreement with approximately 17 years remaining. This provides stable, predictable income for AMCREIT's investors.

"Partnering with a leading operator like NMC Healthcare ensures a high-quality, income-generating asset with strong operational credentials," said Naser Al Nabulsi, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Mal Capital.

"This transaction aligns with our strategic vision to enhance portfolio diversification, strengthen cash flow predictability, and deliver sustained value to our unitholders," he added.

NMC Healthcare was accused in 2019 of understating debt, triggering an investigation that discovered $2.7 billion in unreported debt. The London-listed company eventually disclosed over $4 billion in hidden debt, and was placed into administration in April 2020.

However, NMC's core businesses exited administration in March 2022, with 34 companies becoming subsidiaries of NMC OpCo Ltd under new management. The balance sheet was cleansed of approximately $6.7 billion in debt. The restructured entity is now the UAE’s largest integrated private healthcare platform

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Balancing Riyadh’s real estate sector while driving comprehensive citywide development

Riyadh lifts land suspension: Build, sell, or plan now

2m read
Royal Oman Police intercept boat near Khasab as part of efforts to combat illegal border crossings

Eight Asians arrested for illegal entry off Oman coasts

1m read
Jenny Weiss

How to make your Dubai home posh like Atlantis Royal

4m read
Prevent heart problems before they start

Prevent heart problems before they start

4m read