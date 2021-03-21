Apartments in the tower are priced at Dh1.7 million and above
Dubai: Nakheel’s Palm Tower, located in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, is almost 95 per cent complete, with all components due to open by October this year, the developer said in a statement on Sunday.
The 52-storey project is in the advanced stages of fit out, with all exterior cladding completed.
The building comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences, due for handover from October this year, and a 290-room St. Regis hotel, opening this summer. The hotel and residences are topped off by a three-storey rooftop dining and leisure destination which includes an observation deck, opening soon, as well as one of the world’s highest infinity pools.
“The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai” said Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel.
The studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building, with prices from Dh1.7 million.