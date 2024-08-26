Dubai: In one of the bigger construction contracts awarded in Dubai so far this year, Nakheel has awarded a Dh810 million contract for the marine works on Palm Jebel Ali to Jan De Nul Dredging.

The latter will be responsible for dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, which will directly support the construction of villas across all fronds.

Jan De Nul Dredging is expected to complete the entire marine works at the second Palm island in slightly over two years. The first eight fronds of the project are expected to be site-ready by the first quarter of 2025, which will allow for the start of villa infrastructure and civil works.

Nakheel had earlier awarded two major infrastructure contracts related to the Palm island. Work has commenced on the construction of a new public access road, which will provide access from Sheikh Zayed Road, in addition to roadway and lighting enhancements from the mainland to Palm Jebel Ali.

Palm Jebel Ali, which supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, marks the 'beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area'.

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “As Nakheel intensifies its development activity under Dubai Holding, the expertise of Jan De Nul Dredging in marine, civil construction and environmental projects is pivotal as we accelerate progress on this transformational development.

"Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan vision, Palm Jebel Ali is set to become a global destination that will offer residents the opportunity to experience a luxurious waterfront lifestyle with access to sweeping beachfronts and pristine waters, while setting new standards in quality living and sustainability.”