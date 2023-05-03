Dubai: The Tilal Al Ghaf villa community has set a new price benchmark - selling a mansion for Dh200 million. This is the highest recorded deal at the Majid Al Futtaim Properties' project, confirming that heavy interest for Dubai luxury homes - and land - for Dh100 million and over homes still runs strong.
The deal announcement comes just days after the biggest residential plot sale ever in the UAE - on Jumeira Bay - was transacted for Dh125 million.
At Tilal Al Ghaf, the mansion sold is on the manmade 'Lanai Islands', and part of the limited collection of 13 homes on the island set within a 150,000 square metre lagoon. With over 30,000 square feet of gross floor area (GSA), the villa will feature eight bedrooms and a floating lounge deck, a sunken rooftop terrace with 360-degree views across the lagoon, and a triple-height courtyard that brings 'light and lush greenery into the very heart of the home'.
The sale was closed by Orange City Properties.