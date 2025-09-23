Live in a Penthouse on 46th floor? Prices starts at Dh29 million

From your floor-to-ceiling windows, enjoy 180-degree views—from the greenery of Jumeirah Islands to the skyline of JLT, JBR, and Dubai Marina. Inside, every detail is designed for comfort and elegance: fully fitted kitchens, spacious living and dining areas, a private gym, study, walk-in wardrobes, custom closets, and spa-style master bathrooms.

Dubai: Imagine waking up above the city in your own 6,000 sq. ft. penthouse on the 46th floor. Palma Development’s Serenia District is offering just two of these ultra-luxury homes in West Residence, with prices starting at Dh29 million.

With only two penthouses remaining, this is your chance to live in one of the city’s most exclusive addresses.

Serenia District spans 600,000 sq. ft. and is valued at Dh5 billion. Designed by Nikken Sekkei, it combines six towers, lifestyle zones, and the Serenia Signature Clubhouse to create a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.