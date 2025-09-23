Live in a Penthouse on 46th floor? Prices starts at Dh29 million

Palma Development’s Serenia District offers just two ultra-luxury homes in West Residence
Dubai: Imagine waking up above the city in your own 6,000 sq. ft. penthouse on the 46th floor. Palma Development’s Serenia District is offering just two of these ultra-luxury homes in West Residence, with prices starting at Dh29 million.
From your floor-to-ceiling windows, enjoy 180-degree views—from the greenery of Jumeirah Islands to the skyline of JLT, JBR, and Dubai Marina. Inside, every detail is designed for comfort and elegance: fully fitted kitchens, spacious living and dining areas, a private gym, study, walk-in wardrobes, custom closets, and spa-style master bathrooms.
You’ll also get lift-to-door access, four parking bays, and over 40 resort-style amenities—from infinity pools to indoor padel courts and exclusive residents’ lounges.
Serenia District spans 600,000 sq. ft. and is valued at Dh5 billion. Designed by Nikken Sekkei, it combines six towers, lifestyle zones, and the Serenia Signature Clubhouse to create a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai.
With only two penthouses remaining, this is your chance to live in one of the city’s most exclusive addresses.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox