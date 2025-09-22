GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

New Dh2.2 billion mixed-use tower by SOL Properties on Sheikh Zayed Road

Located near DIFC Metro, Dubai Mall, airport, SOL LUXE offers 8–9% ROI to investors

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
New Dh2.2 billion mixed-use tower by SOL Properties on Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai: SOL Properties, the real estate development arm of the Bhatia Group, has launched SOL LUXE, a landmark Dh2.2 billion mixed-use development on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Standing 280 metres tall across 62 floors, the tower is set to become one of the tallest freehold developments along Dubai’s premier boulevard, with handover scheduled for Q4 2028.

Luxury residences, Grade A offices

SOL LUXE combines 288 premium residential units with 66 Grade A office floors, alongside curated F&B retail outlets. Residential options range from one- to three-bedroom units with studies, catering to professionals, families, and investors seeking prime freehold property.

Office spaces feature 3.7-metre ceiling heights and sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, while retail units on the ground floor benefit from 9-metre-high frontages and direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “We are thrilled to introduce SOL LUXE on Sheikh Zayed Road, right in the heart of Dubai. Its prime location offers seamless connectivity to the city’s key areas and major attractions, perfect for professionals and anyone seeking a dynamic, cosmopolitan lifestyle.”

Prime location, connectivity

Strategically located near DIFC Metro Station, Dubai Mall, hospitals, schools, and just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, SOL LUXE offers investors an expected ROI of 8–9%, positioning it as both a lifestyle and investment opportunity.

Sustainability, smart tech

The tower’s design features a bronze-and-glass sculptural façade, curved glass edges, and horizontal bronze bands, reflecting Dubai’s modern skyline. Sustainability and smart building features include:

  • High-performance glazing and solar-control systems

  • Water-saving technologies and EV-ready infrastructure

  • AI-powered smart systems for air quality, predictive maintenance, and visitor management

Market significance

With its height, prime location, and integrated lifestyle offerings, SOL LUXE is positioned as a benchmark for luxury and smart living along Sheikh Zayed Road. Construction is already underway, and the project reinforces SOL Properties’ reputation for delivering high-end, sustainable developments in Dubai.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Police urge caution after accident causes delays

Dubai Police urge caution after accident causes delays

1m read
A view of the new RTA pedestrian bridge on Sheikh Rashid Road in Dubai

Watch: Dubai opens new Pedestrian bridges to cut deaths

4m read
Dubai SZR expansion: 7th lane set to ease traffic flow

Dubai SZR expansion: 7th lane set to ease traffic flow

1m read
Majid Al Futtaim's top-line numbers for H1-2025 record solid gains.

H1-25 profits Majid Al Futtaim comes to Dh1.5b

2m read