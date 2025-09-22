Standing 280 metres tall across 62 floors, the tower is set to become one of the tallest freehold developments along Dubai’s premier boulevard, with handover scheduled for Q4 2028.

Strategically located near DIFC Metro Station, Dubai Mall, hospitals, schools, and just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, SOL LUXE offers investors an expected ROI of 8–9%, positioning it as both a lifestyle and investment opportunity.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “We are thrilled to introduce SOL LUXE on Sheikh Zayed Road, right in the heart of Dubai. Its prime location offers seamless connectivity to the city’s key areas and major attractions, perfect for professionals and anyone seeking a dynamic, cosmopolitan lifestyle.”

With its height, prime location, and integrated lifestyle offerings, SOL LUXE is positioned as a benchmark for luxury and smart living along Sheikh Zayed Road. Construction is already underway, and the project reinforces SOL Properties’ reputation for delivering high-end, sustainable developments in Dubai.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.