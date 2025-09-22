Located near DIFC Metro, Dubai Mall, airport, SOL LUXE offers 8–9% ROI to investors
Dubai: SOL Properties, the real estate development arm of the Bhatia Group, has launched SOL LUXE, a landmark Dh2.2 billion mixed-use development on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Standing 280 metres tall across 62 floors, the tower is set to become one of the tallest freehold developments along Dubai’s premier boulevard, with handover scheduled for Q4 2028.
SOL LUXE combines 288 premium residential units with 66 Grade A office floors, alongside curated F&B retail outlets. Residential options range from one- to three-bedroom units with studies, catering to professionals, families, and investors seeking prime freehold property.
Office spaces feature 3.7-metre ceiling heights and sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, while retail units on the ground floor benefit from 9-metre-high frontages and direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road.
Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “We are thrilled to introduce SOL LUXE on Sheikh Zayed Road, right in the heart of Dubai. Its prime location offers seamless connectivity to the city’s key areas and major attractions, perfect for professionals and anyone seeking a dynamic, cosmopolitan lifestyle.”
Strategically located near DIFC Metro Station, Dubai Mall, hospitals, schools, and just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, SOL LUXE offers investors an expected ROI of 8–9%, positioning it as both a lifestyle and investment opportunity.
The tower’s design features a bronze-and-glass sculptural façade, curved glass edges, and horizontal bronze bands, reflecting Dubai’s modern skyline. Sustainability and smart building features include:
High-performance glazing and solar-control systems
Water-saving technologies and EV-ready infrastructure
AI-powered smart systems for air quality, predictive maintenance, and visitor management
With its height, prime location, and integrated lifestyle offerings, SOL LUXE is positioned as a benchmark for luxury and smart living along Sheikh Zayed Road. Construction is already underway, and the project reinforces SOL Properties’ reputation for delivering high-end, sustainable developments in Dubai.
