Dubai: US-based online marketplace for homestays and experiences, Airbnb, launched an online ‘remote working hub’ in the emirate in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The digital remote working hub will provide accommodation info for local long-term listings, entry requirement information, and visa policies for anyone looking to work remotely in Dubai, said DET on Wednesday, December 21.
Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb, said, “Dubai is a global leader in facilitating remote working. As this trend continues to accelerate, we want to work together to make it easier for people to enjoy the newfound flexibility to work and travel and help the city harness the economic benefits of this new type of tourism.”
Earlier this year, Airbnb launched its ‘Live and Work Anywhere: How Communities Can Benefit from Remote Workers’ guide for governments and destinations to identify some of the most remote worker-friendly destinations in the world. Dubai was selected as one of 20 destinations globally, alongside the Canary Islands, Thailand and the Caribbean. The guide is based on Airbnb’s insights, data and experiences in partnering with 20 destinations embracing the potential of remote work and a review of remote worker programmes worldwide.
Short-term stays gain popularity
Millions of people are now more flexible about where they live and work. About one in five guests globally reported using Airbnb to work remotely while travelling in 2021 — a trend that has continued into Q1 2022, with long-term stays at an all-time high, more than doubling in size from Q1 2019, the company stated.
In the first three months of 2022, searches for international solo travel in the UAE for long-term stays also grew by over 280 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. Dubai ranked among the world’s top three cities to live for executive nomads in 2022, according to Savills Executive Nomad Index.
Meanwhile, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, “Dubai’s global connectivity and pro-business ecosystem combined with visa-friendly reform has underlined the city’s status as a leading hub for remote workers.”
He added, “The city is already home to over 200 nationalities that enjoy unrivalled career opportunities and lifestyle offerings. From world-class retail experiences to Michelin-starred restaurants and local cuisine, sandy beaches, theme parks and a cultural scene second to none, Dubai is yet again ready to welcome the world, this time in collaboration with Airbnb”.